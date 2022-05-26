Jason Johnson: Republican Party Doesn’t Care if Your Children Die 

MSNBC contributor political professor Jason Johnson said Thursday on “Deadline” Republican Party doesn’t care if your children die when discussing Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, TX at Robb Elementary School.

Wallace said, “I can’t buy two Sudafed. I have a lot of allergies in my house. I can’t buy two packages of Sudafed. I couldn’t adopt a dog from the ASPCA without a home visit. The laws are so broken. Why isn’t the argument made it is harder to buy allergy medicine and decongestant and adopt a puppy than it is to arm yourself with a weapon of war?

Johnson said, “Voting, adopting a puppy, getting a damn car, all of these things are made more difficult because of the cowardice. I’m going to say this. I, obviously, do not wish harm on anyone. It is a tragedy. It hurts. I get off the air, and you feel like you want to cry when something like this happens. I promise you if something like this happened to Phillips Exeter or Sidwell Friends, you would see a change.”

He added, “See, a lot of these senators really don’t care because they don’t think it is ever going to be them. It may be their community, their town, their district, but it is not their kids. I promise you if it started affecting directly some of the Republicans in the Senate, and in the House, in these states, they would make a difference one way or another. They don’t care. Every Democrat should be screaming at them every single second for the remainder of this year that the Republican organization, because it is not a party, does not care about your children and doesn’t care if they die. Any Democrat who doesn’t take that particular stance isn’t concerned about our kids either.”

