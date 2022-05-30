GOP Rep. Budd: Every Biden Policy ‘Making It Harder for Everyday American Families’

During an appearance on Fox News, Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, ripped President Joe Biden for his policies.

With members of the left pushing the Green New Deal, Budd, a candidate for Senate in North Carolina, said every policy they have come up with was “making it harder for everyday American families.”

“You know, there’s the old statement when you find yourself in a hole, stop digging. Well, every policy that Joe Biden comes up with, everything that the left [does] — I mean, they have the House, they have the Senate, they have the presidency right now, and every energy policy that they make, you know, it is driving grocery prices, it’s making it harder for everyday American families,” Budd declared. “We need more energy exploration. We don’t need this Green New Deal, which, by the way, was a $93 trillion proposal. And now they’re working their way towards it ever so slowly, and we see what that does to average, everyday hard-working American families.”

“We want people to live great lives and human flourishing, and the policies that we as Republicans support lead to that. But the policies that Joe Biden and the left and the progressives are for … hurts average, everyday working families,” he concluded.

