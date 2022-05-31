Blumenthal: ‘Gun Violence Protection Is Going to Be on the Ballot this November’

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Tuesday on “MSNBC Reports” that after last week’s deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, “gun violence protection is going to be on the ballot” in the upcoming midterm elections.

Blumenthal said, “This time, it really does feel different because of those shouts, ‘Do something.’ I’ve heard them for the last three days, four days that I’ve been in Connecticut, as I watched Memorial Day ceremonies in parades. There is something about how America has reacted and how shaken my colleagues have been. We’ve never before had five Democrats and five Republicans, as we do right, now talking seriously about substantive and meaningful efforts and proposals that will make America safer and save lives. ”

He continued, “The main proposals, from my standpoint, involve red flag laws. I’ve written a law with Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Republican, and I have a statute that we have proposed, which would separate people from guns if they say they’re going to kill themselves, or somebody else if they’re dangerous. An extension of background checks would also be very meaningful.”

Blumenthal added, “I am very clear-eyed about the history here. I am far from optimistic in any pollyannaish way. Let me be blunt. It’s put up or shut up time for Republicans because they have a job. It is United States Senator, and if you failed to do your job, and vote uncommon sense solutions, then they ought to be out of a job. Ultimately, gun violence protection is going to be on the ballot this November.”

