Jackson Lee: There Was ‘Seismic Increase of Carnage Across America Using Automatic Weapons’ after Assault Weapons Ban Expired

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Prime,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) stated that “we saw the seismic increase of carnage across America using automatic weapons” after the Assault Weapons Ban Act expired in 2004 and she thinks that there is support “for a seven-day waiting period for even purchasing an assault weapon if necessary. Because there are other automatic weapons as well.”

Jackson Lee said, “I have committed, over the years, having introduced bills dealing with the ban on assault weapons post-2004, as you well know, Ayman, that’s when it ended. And we saw the seismic increase of carnage across America using automatic weapons. And in the instance of Buffalo and the instance of Uvalde, having gone there on Sunday, meeting with and just listening to the sheer desperation of families and children. That was an AR-15 as well.”

She added, “I know that we have the ability to gather the votes for an assault weapons ban. It’s moving. Concerns of yesteryear or three years ago are not there today. We believe, and in fact, I think there is a great deal of support that I found in Uvalde, for a seven-day waiting period for even purchasing an assault weapon if necessary. Because there are other automatic weapons as well. So, there’s a gathering around recognizing that assault weapons kill. They killed 19 children and two teachers.”

