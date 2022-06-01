TX State Sen. Gutierrez: Gov. Abbott ‘Antithesis of Being a Christian’

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he believes Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is the “antithesis of being a Christian” because of his inaction after mass shootings in their state.

When asked about Governor Abbott calling a special session, Gutierrez said, “Well, let’s be very clear, and I apologize for correcting you. He is not calling for a special session, and this is a special legislative committee which, by the way, we’ve never had one of those before. We’ve had interim committee hearings. We serve for five months every other year. This is meaningless. Without a session, we can’t act.”

He continued, “He’s trying to bamboozle you and the American public and the Texas public. Listen, who knows when we won’t be able to ever do something. This is the same MO that Abbott has done session after session, massacre after massacre.”

Gutierrez added, “Republican voters agree with me. Republican voters want change on the age limit. They want to see red flag laws. They want to have laws that create waiting periods. I’m not trying to take anybody’s gun away. I own guns. I just want some reasonableness. You can’t imagine what it’s been like talking to these families. You know, every night I go to bed crying. The pain that these families have experienced is a million times more profound. I don’t want any of my colleagues to have to do what I’ve been having to do. I don’t want any family in Texas to ever have to undergo this. This is shameful that this man has had six massacres, seven massacres under his belt. He calls himself a Christian. He’s the antithesis of being a Christian. What’s happening here is godless.”

