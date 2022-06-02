Johnson: ‘Radical Left Policies’ from Biden, Congressional Dems ‘Weakening America’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) blamed the “radical left policies” from President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress for “weakening America.”

Johnson argued that the open border policy, energy dependence and “out-of-control deficit spending” are “the root cause of what is ailing this country.”

“The fact of the matter is President Biden, his Democrat allies in Congress and their radical left policies — that is the root cause of what is ailing this country,” Johnson lamented. “Just about all of their policies are weakening America, certainly attempting tyrants around the world like Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.”

He added, “We were certainly pretty well on our way to securing our border. He dismantled all of those successful policies; now, we have a completely open border. We were energy-independent; now, we have record gasoline prices, high energy prices. Their out-of-control deficit spending has sparked 40-year high inflation. They have caused all of this. None of this just happened. It was caused by President Biden, Democrats in Congress and their radically left policies.”

According to Johnson, Democrats want to “make more Americans dependent on government” and “grow deficit spending.”

“This is what they want to do. This is their aim. Again, this isn’t an accident,” he explained. “All of the problems we are experiencing in this country — today, almost all of them, you know, the big ones — are caused by radical left policies.”

