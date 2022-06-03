Maher: Biden’s Speech Was Saying You Can’t Kill People ‘With the Wrong Kind of Gun’ — Banning Semi-Auto Rifles ‘Would Help a Little’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said he believed that it “would help a little” if we got “rid of the semi-automatic rifles,” but also mocked President Joe Biden’s speech calling for restrictions on certain kinds of guns as Biden saying, “from now on, if you get caught with the wrong kind of gun killing people, you are in big trouble.”

Maher said, “So, Biden, did you see that? President Biden made a big speech last night about gun control. … I meant to watch, but the other 300 channels were showing a movie where some guy looked cool shooting people. But once again, Biden said we’ve got to get rid of the semi-automatic rifles, I say we should. Yes, I think that would help a little. And he said, if you get — he said, from now on, if you get caught with the wrong kind of gun killing people, you are in big trouble.”

