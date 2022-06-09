CNN’s Tapper on 1/6 Hearing: ‘Absolutely Devastating’– ‘Footprints Traced All the Way Back to Donald Trump’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Thursday on his network’s special coverage of the hearing held by the House Select Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 that they played an “absolutely devastating” video, and the evidence so far has been all about former President Donald Trump.

Tapper said, “An absolutely devastating film of footage, some of which, much of which we had never seen before. And in fact, some of the officers who served so valiantly that day were watching that film you just watched, that 12-minute film, from inside the committee room. It was emotional, an emotional moment for them as they watched this horrifying spectacle. Before that film, we saw a presentation from the chairman of the committee, Bennie Thompson of Mississippi. An even more powerful presentation from the vice-chair, Republican Liz Cheney, who offered firsthand testimonies with videos and texts from Trump administration officials and Trump family members, and Trump loyalists, all offering a trail of footprints leading directly from that horrific insurrection, this attack on the Capitol, this attack on democracy, footprints traced all the way back to Donald Trump.”

Co-anchor Dana Bash said, no question about it, especially the very lengthy, very powerful presentation from Liz Cheney that can be summed up in one of her quotes, where she says, ‘There’s no room for debate. Those who invaded our Capitol and battled law enforcement for hours were motivated by what President Trump had told them.’ And she said, President Trump, assembled the mob and lit the flames of this attack. That is perhaps the best summary she gave.”

