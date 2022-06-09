Kennedy: Biden’s Inflation ‘Destroying the American Dream’ — ‘Biden Administration Has Just Given Up’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) ripped President Joe Biden’s economic plan, saying he was “destroying the American Dream.”

With House Democrats set to hold January 6 committee primetime hearings, Kennedy acknowledged how “repugnant” the riot at the U.S. Capitol was but said the American people cared more about inflation, crime, the border crisis and education.

“I think most Americans are very discouraged right now,” Kennedy outlined. “They’re worried about inflation and crime and inflation and the border … and inflation and their kids’ education. I’m not saying that what happened on January 6 wasn’t repugnant. It was.”

“I’m sure they’re going to try to make it look like C.S.I. Miami so that the ratings will be high,” he added of the hearings. “That’s their business. But I’m telling what I think people are worried about when they lie down to sleep at night and can’t.”

Kennedy declared that the Biden administration had “just given up” instead of trying to fix the inflation issue.

“It is gutting the American people, Harris. It is destroying the American Dream. And we have to address it,” he emphasized. “And it looks to me like the Biden administration has just given up. I heard Secretary Yellen say the other day say, ‘Geez, I’m sorry. I know I told you it was transitory, but it’s going to be with us a while, and I don’t have a solution. I sure admire the problem, but I don’t have a solution, so just get used to it.’ The American people deserve better than that.”

