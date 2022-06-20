Waltz: We Can Undercut Russian Oil Revenues Getting Back to Pre-War Levels, Avoid Begging Saudis if Biden Would Stand Against Left

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) argued that President Joe Biden wouldn’t have to ask Saudi Arabia for more oil and could undercut Russia getting its oil revenues back to pre-war levels if he would “take on the progressives here back home” and produce more energy domestically.

Waltz stated, “Isn’t it incredible that, once again, the president has boxed himself in with his asinine energy policy that he is having to go over to the Middle East after insulting the Saudis throughout his campaign and go over as a supplicant, basically — it’s transparent to everyone that he’s over there to mother may I, beg and plead for the Saudis to pump more when all he would have to do is take on the progressives here back home and pump more — which, oh, by the way, is cleaner — American oil and gas. And if he would just do that, if he would just take them on politically, he would not only be lowering prices for Americans and helping himself politically, but he would also be starving oil-rich dictatorships around the world from Iran to Venezuela to Putin himself of their cash.”

He continued, “And by the way, just very quickly, Martha, Putin right now is back at pre-war export levels. For every European country that has turned away or the United States that has turned away, China has stepped in two-fold and China’s now seeing a 50% increase in imports of Russian gas. So, this is just broken across the board. And there is one fix, that’s unleash American energy, and he refuses to do it.”

