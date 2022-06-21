TX Lt. Gov. Patrick: ‘Too Many’ Uvalde Shooting Hearings Have Been in Private, ‘Public Needs to Know Everything’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) said that “There have been too many behind-closed-doors discussions, meetings, hearings” about the Uvalde shooting and “The public needs to know everything.”

Patrick stated, “Well, Martha, what is most alarming about the testimony that Director McCraw gave today was this information that that door was never locked, likely never locked. Because it was the strike plate that didn’t work. I don’t know. I didn’t see all of the hearing today. I’ve been traveling. But I know that there were work orders put into the school from the teacher. I’m told that we have the evidence of that showing that this teacher in that classroom asked for that door to be repaired. I don’t know how long ago that request was there. But early on, we were beginning to hear that that door malfunctioned. It took a while to get the evidence. And that’s why I asked for our committee to be held in public so the people could hear everything. There have been too many behind-closed-doors discussions, meetings, hearings. The public needs to know everything.”

Patrick added, “I wanted this evidence, instead of leaking it out — I hate these leaks. Because one day this story’s leaked out, and the next day, there’s a new story and a change and this newspaper and that newspaper. I wanted it all out in a public hearing at one time of where we are today. This is an ongoing investigation. It’s not completed. But hundreds of interviews have been done by the Texas Rangers. I’m sure the federal government and the FBI are doing the same thing. So, we have a lot more information.”

