Becerra: ‘I Think Many of Us Had Heard the Rumors’ About Swalwell, ‘Word Had Gone Out’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” California gubernatorial candidate former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra (D) said that he thinks “many of us had heard the rumors” about Eric Swalwell, and he had “never seen any corroboration. But, certainly, I think that the word had gone out.”

Co-host Pamela Brown said, “So, last hour, Rep. Sam Liccardo (D-CA) said this about the Swalwell allegations. Let’s listen.”

She then played video of Liccardo saying, “I first heard about the rumors when Swalwell announced his run for governor in November, and knew some political consultants who talk about what we call oppo. files, these opposition records that political consultants compile, talking about Swalwell’s sexual misconduct. At that time, nobody was talking about rape, as we’re hearing now. It was not sexual assault, but clearly sexual misconduct, abuse of his position. And there’s no question, I think, as Sen. Gallego (D-AZ) said, rumors about that were going on for many, many years.”

Brown then asked, “What had you heard, Secretary?”

Becerra answered, “I think many of us had heard the rumors as well, never seen any corroboration. But, certainly, I think that the word had gone out. Look, these are public servants. They should know they’re going to be held accountable. So, one way or the other, the facts are going to come forward, and they should. There are a lot of survivors who have now come forward. They deserve the truth.”

Becerra added that he isn’t going to put himself in the position of Sen. Gallego, and “I don’t know how much people knew. Again, people talk about rumors. That’s one thing, having facts is something else. I’m not sure if these women had gone and spoken to others, but, certainly, now that they have, the truth should come forward.”

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