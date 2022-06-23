Raskin: January 6 Probe Getting a ‘Constant Infusion of New Evidence’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Thursday on MSNBC’s special coverage of the January 6 House Select Committee hearings that the investigation was getting a “constant infusion of new evidence.”

Raskin said, “We have really been buffeted by the constant infusion of new evidence as new people come forward. I can tell you, at least for the part that I am working on with congresswoman Murphy, there is a lot of new evidence that I am checking out this weekend. ”

When asked about members of Congress seeking pardon from then-President Donald Trump, Raskin said, “The pardon power is corrupted when it is really taken out of the Department of Justice, and it is just turned into an instrument of the president’s political will or the president’s political corruption. I think what we saw, broadly, today was the president trying to subdue the Department of Justice and his own officials. Remember, these are people that he put in. These are not liberal deep state people. These were his own people. What he was asking was so extreme that even they refused to go along with it. He tried to subordinate and subdue them to just being an instrument of his political corruption in his aims to overthrow the election.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN