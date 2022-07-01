GOP Rep. Roy: After SCOTUS MPP Ruling, Congress Needs to Act to Mandate People Are Turned Away at Border if They Aren’t Detained

During an interview with Newsmax TV on Thursday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) disagreed with the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing the Biden administration to remove the Migration Protection Protocols (MPP), which are also known as the Remain in Mexico policy, and stated that now “Congress needs to act” and pass legislation to mandate that the Department of Homeland Security “turn people away at the border if they’re not detaining them for the entirety of their adjudication of any claim” that he introduced because he figured there was a risk the court might allow the Biden administration to end MPP.

Roy stated, “So, now Congress needs to act. Congress needs to actually take the action to secure the border by requiring, making it absolutely mandatory that the DHS secretary turn people away at the border if they’re not detaining them for the entirety of their adjudication of any claim. I’ve got legislation to do that, H.R. 7772, which I introduced this spring. Because I figured the court might get this wrong.”

