Tenney: Biden Says It’s ‘Destabilizing’ for U.S. to Be Allowed to Move Closer to Many European Abortion Laws

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) responded to President Joe Biden’s criticism of the Supreme Court for its ruling in the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade during a press conference in Europe by pointing out that several European countries have stricter abortion laws than the U.S.

Tenney stated, “President Biden undermined the United States, our institutions, our Supreme Court. It’s interesting that he mocked the Supreme Court for its realignment and its support of our Constitution, in, for example, the Roe v. Wade decision — the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, when many of these European countries that were mocking the United States along with President Biden, have much more strict abortion laws than we even do. So, the hypocrisy from Biden, the undermining of U.S. institutions, again, just continues to make us look bad.”

