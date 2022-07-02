TX Dem Sheriff: Law Enforcement Leaders See ‘Complete Absence from Washington’ on Border

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Jose Diaz-Balart Reports,” Bexar County, TX Sheriff Javier Salazar (D) stated that in his talks with other law enforcement leaders in Texas, “the perception is that there’s been a complete absence from Washington, DC” on immigration and the border and called for help from President Joe Biden and asked Biden to communicate with law enforcement in the state.

Salazar said, “At present, we’ve got a governor that’s using this as a campaign stunt.”

He added, “Mr. President, we need your help. With all due respect, the perception here, what I’ve seen in talking to other law enforcement leaders in my precious state of Texas is the perception is that there’s been a complete absence from Washington, DC. Now, I know that you’ve got a whole world to protect and serve. However, here down in Texas, we need your help. We need you here to talk to us and see if we can be part of the solution. Right now, what we’re doing is we’re allowing the state government to control that narrative, and maybe they’re trying their best. I don’t know. But, at this point, the results that we’re seeing are just not satisfactory.”

