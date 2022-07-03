TX Gov. Abbott: Biden Admin ‘Inadequate’ in Handling of Border Crisis

In an interview that aired Saturday on “Fox News Live,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ripped the Biden administration for its “inadequate” response to the ongoing border crisis.

Abbott warned that the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border was “having an effect on every state” because of the large amounts of fentanyl being smuggled.

“First of all, [the American people] don’t like seeing their border overrun; they don’t like seeing the lawlessness, but also, many of these people who are coming across the border are flown into their states,” Abbott stated. “But then, on top of that, and perhaps worse, the fentanyl is making it this way to their states also. Communities in northern U.S., in eastern U.S., in western U.S. are all infiltrated with this very deadly fentanyl. The border crisis is having an effect on every state in the United States.”

Abbott was asked if the country could “sustain” the current influx of migrants at the border.

“With the inadequate personnel that are being provided on the federal side, it will be more difficult,” Abbott replied. “But that’s why I was here today — to announce more strategies of what Texas is doing about laying down more razor wire, building more barriers, adding more troops and personnel to these regions where you see a high influx of people coming across the border. Texas adds people to help solve this problem, whereas the United States does not.”

