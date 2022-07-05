Chicago Alderman: Gun Violence in Chicago Gets ‘Lost in the Background Noise’ — Should Get Same Attention as Highland Park

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Chicago Alderman and mayoral candidate Raymond Lopez stated that gun violence in the city of Chicago has become “lost in the background noise” and stated there hasn’t been the same anger, outrage, and federal involvement for gun violence in Chicago that the shooting in Highland Park has received because it’s “the difference between the frog in boiling water and the frog in water that’s getting slowly and steadily warmer.”

Lopez said, “I think what we see is the difference between the frog in boiling water and the frog in water that’s getting slowly and steadily warmer. And what happened in Highland Park was horrible, horrific, and tragic. But it was a singular event and it jolts the system. But in Chicago, weekend after weekend, we’ve seen where it’s just one shooting here, another shooting there, a couple shootings over here and it just gets lost in the background noise. But you’re absolutely correct, Trace. Where was the anger, where was the outrage, where [were] all of the federal resources coming to bear on the city of Chicago the way they’ve come to bear for Highland Park?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett