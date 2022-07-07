FNC’s Hilton: Boris Johnson Failed to Deliver on Brexit

Fox News Channel host Steve Hilton reacted Thursday to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson announcing his resignation.

In detailing what doomed Johnson on “The Faulkner Focus,” Hilton advised that the outgoing Prime Minister and his administration failed to deliver on “the benefits of Brexit” that British conservatives had pushed for.

“I think there are three reasons why Boris Johnson went so quickly in terms of the scandals that have recently engulfed him,” Hilton outlined. “Number one is policy. He was elected as a conservative leader to deliver Brexit. Actually, his administration hasn’t been particularly conservative, and they haven’t really delivered the benefits of Brexit that everyone, including myself, argued for — lower taxes, less regulation, this kind of buccaneering Britain that is separated from the bureaucracy of the European Union. That hasn’t really happened.”

“The second is competence on a series of issues,” he continued. “They haven’t really demonstrated the kind of grip over policy implementation that people wanted to see. But honestly, the thing that really killed him was the third issue, and that is character. In the end, it is selfishness that did for him. The selfishness of all the other ministers in his government that had to go out time after time to defend Boris Johnson in all of these scandals. And then it turns out, the line of defense that they were given turned out to be false — that Boris johnson lied to them; made them go out on television to repeat the lie. And in the end, they said, ‘We can’t do this anymore. You have to go.'”

