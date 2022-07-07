Khanna: Inflation, Canceled Flights Are ‘Front and Center’ in Minds of Voters, Those Have to Be ‘the Priority’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that his constituents are talking to him about higher gas prices, higher food prices, and flight cancellations, “those are the issues” that are “front and center.” And “that’s what’s on people’s minds, and we have to make that the priority.”

Khanna said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:40] “I don’t understand why we aren’t having a ban on exports, and I think we have to be more aggressive. I called for buying at the dips and then selling it back to the American public at a low price. I realized then that, a few days later, Warren Buffett, he’s buying at the dips. Except, he’s not selling it back to the American public. But I do think we have to be doing more. Look, people in my district, they’re talking to me about gas prices, about higher food prices, they’re talking to me about the airlines getting canceled, I mean, people are not being able to get places. So, those are the issues, front and center. I guess when you’re a member of Congress, you’re in coffee shops, you meet folks, that’s what’s on people’s minds, and we have to make that the priority.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett