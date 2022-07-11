Scarborough on Trump, January 6: Republicans ‘Don’t Give a Damn about Cops’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday reacted to the op-ed written by Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, who was injured during the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

In the op-ed, Gonell slams former President Donald Trump, who he claims “betrayed” him the day of the riot.

Scarborough said that despite Republicans talking about how much they loved the police, they “really don’t give a damn about cops.”

“It has to be so galling after these people were running around — these Republicans were running around for a year, saying that ‘Blue Lives Matter,’ and we love cops, and Democrats want to defund the police,” Scarborough outlined. “They don’t love cops, despite the fact that every Democratic leader we had on said defunding the cops was a stupid thing. Republicans, when push comes to shove, really don’t give a damn about cops. Blue lives matter? No, no. Not if they’re getting the hell beaten out of them and sprayed with bear spray.”

“Donald Trump and the Trump Republican Party see police officers getting the hell beaten out of them, right? What do they say? Donald Trump says the crowd that was beating the hell out of these police officers, beating them to a pulp, beating them into an inch of their lives, beating them so badly and putting them through things that some committed suicide, and most police officers that were there blame these riots for the death of several officers, what do they do? Donald Trump calls them patriots; says they’re very smart. He thanks them; says he loves them,” he added.

Scarborough asked why the GOP hated law enforcement when they weren’t doing their “political bidding.”

“I want to know why Republicans hate police officers,” he continued. “Why won’t Republicans stand up for police officers and stand up for cops when they’re getting the hell beaten out of them? In Congress, they love yapping about how they support the Blue when they go on the House floor. But when police officers are getting eviscerated, when they’re getting brutalized, when they’re getting beaten to death, suddenly, suddenly, they love the rioters. They love the thugs. They love the people that are beating them up and beating them to death.”

