GOP Rep. Boebert on Midterms: ‘We Cannot Run as Conservatives and Govern as Democrats’

During Tuesday’s “Mornings with Maria” on Fox Business Network, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) called on conservatives heading into the midterm election to not govern as Democrats.

Boebert highlighted the Democrats’ “failed policies” and said the GOP could retake the House and Senate if they did not start “acting like Democrats.”

“It has all been a witch hunt for years, and they just find something new to focus on,” Boebert emphasized. “First, it was Russia, Russia, Russia, and now it’s January 6 that has completely changed the focus for the Democrat Party, but it’s all a distraction from their failed policies. Americans are paying the price for Democrat policies. We have been under Democrat rule for one and a half years now, and it has done nothing but harm the American people.”

She continued, “It is difficult to find work. It is difficult to find employees. It is hard to put food on the table and even arrive at your job paying over $5 a gallon for gas. Maria, we’ve all seen the poll numbers, and Democrats, Republicans and independents aren’t happy with how the country is being run. And they see the damage that Biden has caused, and they want change. And the only way Republicans can mess this up is if we start acting like Democrats. So, that is why in the House Freedom Caucus, we fully intend to make sure whoever is leading the GOP does what they promised. We cannot run as conservatives and govern as Democrats. Conservative policies work, and we Republicans need to govern that way.”

