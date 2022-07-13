Crenshaw: Biden Middle East Trip a ‘Drastic Change’ from Trump

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) weighed in on President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East in which the president is expected to negotiate the Iran nuclear deal and meet with Saudi Arabia.

Crenshaw advised that Biden’s trip was a “pretty drastic change” from how former President Donald Trump approached the Middle East. He noted that Trump ending the Iran nuclear deal was “popular” with Israel and Saudi Arabia and predicted Biden would receive a “cold reception” on his visit.

“This obviously marks a pretty drastic change from how Trump approached the Middle East,” Crenshaw outlined. “Trump approached it saying very forthrightly that Israel is our ally, we will support Israel. And that had a lot of interesting consequences. We had the Abraham Accords; we had a very clear direction for the entire region from the United States. He said we were getting out of the Iran nuclear deal, and that was popular with the Israelis; it was really popular with our allies in Saudi Arabia, as well. And so, through that strength and through that clarity, we created what was a really unprecedented alliance — as shaky as it might be — still an alliance embodied by the Abraham Accords.”

“So, I think it’s going to be a bit of a cold reception because Biden ran on and continues to push for an Iran nuclear deal that is very unpopular with the Israelis, very unpopular with the Saudis,” he continued. “Biden continues to push for anti-energy policies. So, these things aren’t good. And then this visit to East Jerusalem without any Israelis with them — that’s extremely problematic. That’s extremely symbolic that this administration and the American left in general play some kind of moral equivalence on Israelis and Palestinian terrorist organizations that continue to lob missiles on Palestinian neighborhoods. So, I think it’ll be a cold reception but a necessary meeting nonetheless.”

