GOP Rep. Roy: Nothing Significant Came on Border from Biden’s Meeting with Mexican President

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) argued that nothing significant on securing the border came from President Joe Biden’s meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador because “they don’t care because they’re perfectly fine leaving this new, liberal world order to govern our border.”

Roy said, “I can’t really tell you that I think anything significant came out of it. The reality is, it’s more of the same. I mean, if you were going to have a serious response, what we’d be doing is working to export the rule of law, demand that Mexico step up, stop the flow, as Gov. Abbott was trying to do when he was saying — doing vehicle inspections to force Mexico to the table. Which of course, is what President Trump did when he was threatening tariffs. Mexico came to the table. We had a return to Mexico program where we could stop the flow and the tide of the people coming and that, therefore, saved and protected the American people and helped the migrants…they don’t care because they’re perfectly fine leaving this new, liberal world order to govern our border.”

