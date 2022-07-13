Scarborough: If Capitol Rioters Were Muslim, Cops Would’ve Been ‘Gunning Them All Down’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday tripled down on his argument that had the protesters at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, been black or Muslim, they would have been met with more resistance from the police.

Scarborough asserted that if the protesters were Muslim instead of mostly white, cops would have been “gunning them all down.” He said there was “no doubt” in his mind that they were allowed to congregate “because they were white.”

“Most of the people you see in these videos are white,” Scarborough emphasized. “I said it did the day after — if these were black protesters, you better believe the cops would have been up there in a second. If there were Muslims, there would have been cops standing on top of the buildings with rifles, gunning them all down. I mean, there’s no doubt. There’s no doubt in my mind that these people were allowed to sit out there with Confederate flags, with Trump flags, and desecrating the cross of Jesus Christ because they were white. It’s that simple. It’s that simple.”

He continued, “And it was allowed … to go on for hours before law enforcement did anything to defend these Capitol police officers, who were getting brutalized and beaten to death.”

