Whoopi Goldberg: Uvalde Video Leak ‘Appalling’ — Newspaper Should Be Ashamed

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that the Austin American-Statesman was “appalling” for releasing four minutes of video from the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, TX.

Goldberg said, “This story really, really makes me insane. The Austin American-Statesman newspaper just leaked video that we’re not going to show you of the Uvalde police officers standing down for 77 minutes as the shooter shot 19 students and two teachers. Now many parents of victims are outraged. This was released, but the paper is defending their decision. I find it indefensible. I’m sorry. You forgot that attached to you will all those sounds are people’s children. You didn’t have to do this. They were going to see this video on Sunday. You did not have to release this video and leak it.”

“It’s appalling, and you should be ashamed of yourselves for doing that, for being thoughtless about the parents who have to relive this every day because it’s on television,” she continued. “Every time you turn around, you got to see it, you know, and I don’t know if you guys over at that newspaper have kids, but shame on you. I know it doesn’t mean anything coming from me, but shame on you.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN