Bernie Sanders: Joe Manchin ‘Intentionally Sabotaging the President’s Agenda’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was “intentionally sabotaging” President Joe Biden by not supporting climate and tax provisions the Democrats are proposing.

Anchor Martha Raddatz said, “Senator, I want to turn to the agenda. Senator Manchin abruptly pulled the plug this week on — ”

Sanders said, “He didn’t abruptly do. He has sabotaged the president’s agenda. No, look, if you check the record, six months ago, I made it clear that you have people like Manchin and Sinema, to a lesser degree, who are intentionally sabotaging the president’s agenda. Nothing new about this. The problem was that we continued to talk to Manchin like he was serious. He was not. This is a guy who’s a major recipient of fossil fuel money, a guy who has received campaign contributions from 25 Republican billionaires.”

He added, “West Virginia, a beautiful state, I have had the pleasure of being there, great people, it’s one of poorest states in this country, you ask the people of West Virginia whether they want to expand medicare to cover, dental hearing and eyeglasses. Ask the people of West Virginia demand the wealthiest people, and large corporations start paying their fair share of taxes. In my humble opinion, Manchin represents the very wealthiest people in this country, not working families in West Virginia or America.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN