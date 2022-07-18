Kennedy: Biden Is Already a Lame Duck

Polling indicates Americans’ confidence in President Joe Biden is waning, with no signs of that trend turning around in the near term. According to Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), Biden has already reached lame-duck status before entering the second half of his term because of those low numbers.

During an appearance on FNC’s “America Reports” on Monday, the Louisiana Republican lawmaker told host John Roberts the “only way” Biden could correct course was to reverse his so-called “woke policies.”

“I realize the first lady is not having a very good time but imagine how the President feels,” Kennedy said. “He is less than halfway through his term, and he is already a lame duck. The majority of Americans think he shouldn’t run for reelection. The majority of Democrats think he shouldn’t run for reelection. A lot of his colleagues are already talking of running against him.”

“And the only way he is going to find his footing, in my judgment, and the only way the American people are going to be better off is to reverse his woke policies. It’s just that simple. You reap what you sow. Otherwise, I mean, the American people are just going to continue to not even trust him with a glow stick.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor