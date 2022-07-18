Scarborough: ‘Voters Aren’t Stupid’ — They Know Republicans ‘Are Standing in the Way of Sane Gun Safety’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough highlighted the “extreme positions that Republicans are taking in Washington and across the country” regarding abortion and guns.

Scarborough argued that the GOP was “standing in the way of sane gun safety regulations,” which he pointed out that voters were taking note of. He added the GOP’s stance on gun legislation was “costing them.”

“[W]e read the horror of the Uvalde story — and there is a horror,” Scarborough outlined. “The bad decisions that were all made — all of that started with an 18-year-old being able to buy an AR-15. And get this — about 400 so-called good guys outside, and they stayed outside because Republican lawmakers will not regulate the purchase of weapons of war. That’s what it all boils down to.”

He continued, “You know, Republicans — they shame themselves by talking about doors needing to be locked and fences needing to be higher. No, all of that happened because an 18-year-old who was mentally unstable was able to go out and purchase an AR-15 — a weapon of war. And voters aren’t stupid. They know it’s the Republicans that are standing in the way of sane gun safety regulations, sane public safety regulation, and it’s costing them.”

