Khanna: ‘We Still Don’t Have Baby Formula on Our Shelves’ — Operation Fly Formula ‘Only Produced One Week’ of Formula

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that “we still don’t have baby formula on our shelves.” And that, Operation Fly Formula, the Biden administration initiative that was launched in response to the formula shortage “has only produced one week of baby formula.” Khanna also stated that he doesn’t understand why we haven’t increased purchases of baby formula from Europe.

Khanna said, “Here [are] three simple things they could do: They could have a ban on exports of gas except for our European allies. They could actually be buying up food at cheap prices and selling it back to Americans at cheap prices. Look, the baby formula issue, I mean, I was talking to moms this weekend, we still don’t have baby formula on our shelves. I don’t understand why we’re not buying more European baby formula. The whole Operation Fly [Formula] has only produced one week of baby formula. So, we just have to be far more aggressive. And I have said, in the morning, afternoon, and evening, every day, we have to be talking about the economy and driving down food prices, gas prices, and making more things in the U.S.”

