Bernstein: Trump Was in a ‘State of Madness’ on January 6

CNN contributor Carl Bernstein said Thursday on his network’s coverage of Thursday’s January 6 House Select Committee hearing that the testimony showed former President Donald Trump was “in a state of madness.”

In a video from the hearing, while discussing a conversation with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews said, “She looked directly at me, and in a hushed tone is shared with me that the president did not want to include any sort of mention of peace in that tweet. And that it took some convincing on their part, those who are in the room. She said that there was a back and forth going over different phrases to find something that he was comfortable with. It wasn’t until Ivanka Trump suggested the phrase stay peaceful that he finally agreed to include it.”

Bernstein said, “Can we go back to a phrase that I used a few weeks ago, and that is the mad king. That we get a picture of him tonight in his court around him, trying to deal with the mad king. They don’t know what to do. His own children and son-in-law don’t know what to do about the mad king.”

He added, “We have many people saying invoke the 25 Amendment because we have a president of the United States who is in a state of madness. That’s a very dark place.”

