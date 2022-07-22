Raskin: Trump Wanted to Be at the Capitol Because He Thought He’d End up ‘President for Life’

House Select Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Friday floated the theory that former President Donald Trump wanted to go to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, because the then-outgoing president thought “he would end up as president at least for another four years, if not president for life.”

Raskin revealed that the question of why Trump was “so adamant” to go to the Capitol amid the riot had “bugged” him since the impeachment trial.

“I think each member of the committee has his or her own questions,” Raskin said. “I mean, one question on my mind is why exactly was Donald Trump so adamant to be at the Capitol? We know he wanted to go on the march so he could galvanize people further, incite them further, get them hyped up for what he knew would become an attack on the Capitol, in which, you know, later on, he defended and embraced, as we saw in the conversations with Kevin McCarthy and others.”

He continued, “But what exactly did he think was going to happen when he got up there? This is something that has bugged me ever since the impeachment trial. And I have got some theories about that, but I would like to nail down some hard facts about what sequence of events he thought was going to take place such that he would end up as president at least for another four years, if not president for life at that point.”

