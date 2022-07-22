Zeldin: If Hochul Wants Data on Cashless Bail, ‘Look at What Happened Last Night’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) stated that if New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is still waiting on more data for cashless bail repeal, she “can look at what happened last night” where someone tried to stab a member of Congress was quickly released on cashless bail.

Zeldin stated, [relevant remarks begin around 53:30] “I have a huge problem with New York’s cashless bail law. We see these stories time and again. This attacker should not have been released instantly. And I could give multiple reasons for it. We have stories, by the way, in New York, where people get released on cashless bail and go out and commit murder. … There was a guy who was released on cashless bail for an arson who was then immediately re-arrested for a double manslaughter. I’ve long been calling for a repeal of cashless bail. When Kathy Hochul was asked about this a few months ago, she said there’s no data to support it. Well, you need data? Look at the press clippings. I mean, you can look at what happened last night. You can attack — you can try to stab a member of Congress, which, it’s bad enough if you’re trying to stab anybody, and you could instantly be released on cashless bail.”

