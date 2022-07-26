Rudy Giuliani on Liz Cheney: ‘I Wonder How Her Father Feels’

Monday on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani questioned how Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, felt about his daughter’s recent actions.

Newsmax aired a clip of Cheney saying she hadn’t looked into ties between China and President Joe Biden and another clip of her criticizing the House GOP for its attack on GOP congressional employee Sarah Matthews as “just another liar and pawn” in the January 6 committee investigation.

Giuliani said he wondered how the elder Cheney felt about Biden’s handling of China that his daughter, who has been leading the charge in investigating former President Donald Trump over the riot at the U.S. Capitol, seemingly had no reaction to. The former mayor said he no longer saw Liz Cheney “as any kind of patriot.”

“I wonder how her father feels about Biden giving the Bagram airbase up — 400 miles from China, probably our most tactical position in order to defend ourselves against China, given away along with $85 million worth of armaments,” Giuliani declared. “I mean, that wasn’t in exchange for $31 million that Joe got? How about his refusal to do anything about tariffs? His refusal to do anything about their expansion of their Navy? That isn’t purchased by the $31 million that he got? It’s extraordinary that a president’s family $31 million from our biggest enemy.”

“Suppose Kennedy or Reagan or Carter got $31 million from the Soviets during the Cold War, what would have happened? They would have been impeached. They would’ve been put in jail. They would have been traitors. $31 million from China, and she can’t react? She just lost her standing in my eyes, even as any kind of patriot,” he added.

