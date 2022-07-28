Kennedy on GDP Report: ‘The Bottom Line Is the Economy Sucks’

During a Thursday interview on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reacted to the U.S. economy contracting in the second straight quarter, signaling a recession.

According to the government, the Gross Domestic Product shrank by 0.9% from April until June.

Kennedy called the Biden administration’s efforts to spin the definition of recession “embarrassing.” He argued that the “bottom line is that the economy sucks.”

“I think the position of the administration is the definition of a recession is whatever is in the teleprompter,” Kennedy said. “And this farcical spectacle is kind of embarrassing. Most Americans don’t really care about this debate or how many economists can dance on the head of a pin. What they see as a slowing economy and rising prices — it’s called classic stagflation. President Biden refuses to acknowledge it. He says, yes, but unemployment is low, unemployment is low. Well, there is a reason for that. People aren’t working. You don’t look at the unemployment number. You look at the labor force participation rate.”

“And we’ve had a lot of people retire, and we had a lot of people who refused to go back to work,” he continued. “And they are now riding in the wagon, and everybody else has got to pull the wagon. And the bottom line is the economy sucks. And it’s not going to get any better. This new tax deal and Green New Deal announced by Senator Schumer and President Biden and Senator Manchin — you know, Joe is an intelligent guy. He knows this is nothing but a big money suck. And it is just going to get worse until Congress stops the spending.”

