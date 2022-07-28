WH’s Bedingfield Touts Inflation Reduction Act — ‘Exactly What the American People Are Asking for’

On Thursday, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield reacted to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) agreeing to support President Joe Biden’s massive reconciliation package, titled the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.”

The bill includes spending to combat climate change, extend Obamacare subsidies and lower the deficit.

After claiming the planet was “burning,” Bedingfield said that the spending bill was “exactly what the American people are asking for.”

“These are some of the core things that President Biden campaigned on in 2020,” Bedingfield outlined. “These are things that he promised to make progress on when he asked the American people for his vote. So, he was incredibly gratified last night to see this breakthrough that Senator Manchin and Senator Schumer, and so many others worked so hard on for many, many months. … It is a historic step forward in our fight to tackle the climate crisis; it will help us meet the president’s carbon emission goal by 2030, which is absolutely critical as our planet is burning. So, it is enormously important, and it’s also going to bring down costs, going to bring down health care costs, and it’s going to reduce the deficit.”

“This is the work of many, many months,” she added. “And I think everybody has seen this has been enormously hard work across the course of many, many months to get to this deal. So, this is something that, again, the president is incredibly grateful to Senator Schumer and Senator Manchin, and many others who put in hard work to do this. And you know, this is exactly what the American people are asking for. This is the action that they want to see. And this deal that was announced last night represents an enormous, enormous step forward.”

