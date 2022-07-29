Sam Stein: Biden Has ‘Bent’ to Radicals

During the “Overtime” segment of Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time,” POLITICO White House Editor and MSNBC contributor Sam Stein argued that while President Joe Biden isn’t personally a radical, he “has bent” to the radicals in the Democratic Party on things like the Build Back Better legislation, and this has caused problems for him as president.

Stein stated, “Joe Biden’s not a radical. I mean, he’s not, he’s just not. He was put forward as the Democratic nominee precisely because –.”

Host Bill Maher then cut in to say, “But he bends to the radical[s].”

Stein responded, “He has bent, yes. And I think that’s part of what’s been a problem for him as president is that he’s raised these expectations by saying, yeah, let’s do all this, this $2 trillion Build Back Better.”

