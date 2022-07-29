Scalise on Dem Rep. Sanchez Flipping Bird at GOP: ‘They’ve Been Frustrated with Themselves’

In a Friday interview on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) sounded off about the GOP’s 10-0 drubbing of the Democrats in the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

“I think this is a harbinger for what’s to come in November,” Scalise declared, predicting a big victory in the upcoming midterm elections for the Republicans.

Host Sandra Smith asked Scalise about Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) appearing to flip off her GOP colleagues as she walked by them in the game.

Scalise said he did not know what led to Sanchez’s display of poor sportsmanship but said he did know the Democrats, in general, had “been frustrated with themselves.” He suggested they were “finally getting fed up with what they’ve been doing.”

“Was something said to [Sanchez] when she did that?” Smith asked.

“I don’t know,” Scalise replied, “but look, they’ve been frustrated with themselves. For a year and a half, they’ve been kind of doing that metaphorically to the American people with horrible policies. You see inflation out of control, gas prices out of control — I think people are just fed up with what they’ve been doing. Maybe they’re finally getting fed up with what they’ve been doing and what it is doing to families across America.”

