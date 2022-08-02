CNN’s Quest: Inflation Will ‘Continue to Rise for the Foreseeable Future’

Ian Hanchett

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” CNN Business Editor at Large and host Richard Quest stated that inflation will “continue to rise for the foreseeable future. It might slow down a bit, but prices are going to continue to rise, for the foreseeable future.” And “the medicine that the Fed is delivering has only just started. … We’re talking about later this year, early into next, mid into next.”

Quest said, “[Y]ou’re going to see inflation continue to rise for the foreseeable future. It might slow down a bit, but prices are going to continue to rise, for the foreseeable future. That is going to happen. Oil and gas [are] designated and driven by external factors. So, you’re going to be looking at Ukraine. You’re going to be looking at Saudi [Arabia]. You’re going to be looking at the ability of Texas and North Dakota and South Dakota to generate more oil and gas. Those are the factors. But we are — the medicine that the Fed is delivering has only just started. This, I think, is crucial, people see rates going up by three-quarters of a percent twice. And they think, oh, it’s all going to happen. We’re talking about later this year, early into next, mid into next.”

