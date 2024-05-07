Pop Star Macklemore Releases Anti-Israel Song: ‘Not Voting for Biden,’ ‘Blood on Your Hands’

Rapper and social justice warrior Macklemore released an anti-Israel song this week in which he vowed to not vote for Biden in the 2024 election.

Released on Monday through the rapper’s Instagram account, the song, titled “Hinds Hall” – a reference to the building that pro-Palestinian protesters occupied at Columbia University – covers Israel’s war in Gaza and accuses the country of horrific war crimes.

“The blood is on your hands, Biden, we can see it all,” he raps in the song.

“And fuck no, I’m not voting for you in the fall,” he adds.

As noted by the New York Post, Columbia University protesters named the building they occupied “Hinds Hall” to “honor of Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed in the Middle Eastern conflict.”

Clips of several other politicians, including Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky,), Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who is running against far-left “Squad” Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) in New York’s 16th District Democratic primary, are used in the music video for “Hind’s Hall.”

HIND’S HALL. Once it’s up on streaming all proceeds to UNRWA. pic.twitter.com/QqZEKmzwZI — Macklemore (@macklemore) May 6, 2024

Macklemore’s song had more than its fair share of supporters.

“Brilliant. A song in the great tradition of the protest songs of the 1960s, but updated for a new era, and channeling the power of Hip-hop into the cause of justice. Powerful. Fearless. Truth. This song must be heard,” said one user.

“Not gonna lie , Kendrick and drake should be using Their clout to draw attention to the atrocities going on in the Middle East . But no, it’s just diss track galore .. sad,” said another.

“A white rapper did more for us than DJ Khaled ever did,” said another.

