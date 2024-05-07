Jackie Lacey, 1st Black L.A. D.A., Backs Nathan Hochman over George Gascón

Jackie Lacey, the first black and first female Los Angeles County District Attorney (DA), who was defeated by George Soros-backed George Gascón in 2020, has endorsed challenger Nathan Hochman in the 2024 race for D.A.

The Hochman campaign released a statement Monday:

Jackie Lacey, a lifelong Democrat and the first woman and first African-American to serve as District Attorney of Los Angeles County, announced today that she is endorsing Nathan Hochman for District Attorney.

…

She said D.A. George Gascon has emboldened criminals and caused an increase in crime by failing to properly enforce the law.

“We must have leadership at the District Attorney’s Office that understands its mission is to seek justice by, among other things, sending a message that criminal behavior is unacceptable in our county. We don’t have that with the current District Attorney,” Lacey said. “Criminals are more brazen because they know they have allies embedded in that office. They know the office policies better than we do. It is time to elect someone who will be proactive at making us safer.”

Lacey, who served as Los Angeles County District Attorney from 2012 to 2020, said she supports Hochman because of his decades of criminal justice experience, as both a prosecutor and defense attorney, and the fact that he will strive every day to improve public safety.

“I am endorsing Nathan Hochman for District Attorney because I feel a lot less safe than I did four years ago,” Lacey said. “It’s time to thank and excuse the current district attorney and elect someone with a conscience. Please join me and vote for Nathan Hochman for District Attorney.”

Hochman, who has served as a federal prosecutor, U.S. Assistant Attorney General overseeing the DOJ’s Tax Division, President of the L.A. City Ethics Commission and as a defense attorney, said he is extremely grateful for Lacey’s support. He previously was endorsed by Steve Cooley, who served three terms as District Attorney, and the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, the union that represents L.A. County prosecutors.

“Jackie’s endorsement is extremely meaningful to me and I am so thankful that she supports my campaign for District Attorney,” Hochman said. “She was an exceptional District Attorney who served 34 years with the office, striving every day to pursue justice on behalf of the people of Los Angeles County, where she was born and raised.”