Jackie Lacey, 1st Black L.A. D.A., Backs Nathan Hochman over George Gascón

Jackie Lacey, the first black and first female Los Angeles County District Attorney (DA), who was defeated by George Soros-backed George Gascón in 2020, has endorsed challenger Nathan Hochman in the 2024 race for D.A.
The Hochman campaign released a statement Monday:
Jackie Lacey, a lifelong Democrat and the first woman and first African-American to serve as District Attorney of Los Angeles County, announced today that she is endorsing Nathan Hochman for District Attorney.
…
She said D.A. George Gascon has emboldened criminals and caused an increase in crime by failing to properly enforce the law.
“We must have leadership at the District Attorney’s Office that understands its mission is to seek justice by, among other things, sending a message that criminal behavior is unacceptable in our county. We don’t have that with the current District Attorney,” Lacey said. “Criminals are more brazen because they know they have allies embedded in that office. They know the office policies better than we do. It is time to elect someone who will be proactive at making us safer.”
Lacey, who served as Los Angeles County District Attorney from 2012 to 2020, said she supports Hochman because of his decades of criminal justice experience, as both a prosecutor and defense attorney, and the fact that he will strive every day to improve public safety.
“I am endorsing Nathan Hochman for District Attorney because I feel a lot less safe than I did four years ago,” Lacey said. “It’s time to thank and excuse the current district attorney and elect someone with a conscience. Please join me and vote for Nathan Hochman for District Attorney.”
Hochman, who has served as a federal prosecutor, U.S. Assistant Attorney General overseeing the DOJ’s Tax Division, President of the L.A. City Ethics Commission and as a defense attorney, said he is extremely grateful for Lacey’s support. He previously was endorsed by Steve Cooley, who served three terms as District Attorney, and the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, the union that represents L.A. County prosecutors.
“Jackie’s endorsement is extremely meaningful to me and I am so thankful that she supports my campaign for District Attorney,” Hochman said. “She was an exceptional District Attorney who served 34 years with the office, striving every day to pursue justice on behalf of the people of Los Angeles County, where she was born and raised.”
Lacey was targeted by the Black Lives Matter movement. Her husband was charged with a misdemeanor firearms violation when he brought a gun to the door of the family home as he urged Black Lives Matter protesters to leave.
The charges were later dismissed. However, Gascón won the 2020 election, thanks to millions of dollars in spending by Soros and a rush of endorsements by California Democrats — including a reversal by then-L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who had originally endorsed Lacey but then reversed himself once the Black Lives Matter riots, and the Soros millions, appeared to change his mind.
Gascón has faced two recall attempts, the last of which fell just short after county workers claimed to have found invalid signatures on the recall petition. He is blamed for a crime wave, as he has prioritized criminal justice “reform.”
