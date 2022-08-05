Graham: Inflation Reduction Act a ‘Fraud’ and a ‘Lie’

During a Friday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to the Democrats’ so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has confirmed would not actually do much to reduce the record-high inflation.

The reconciliation package includes $369 billion aimed at climate spending and has the backing of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Graham, noting that the CBO projected inflation would only go up or down 0.1% next year, argued the bill was “not much of a reduction.” He deemed the legislation under the guise of inflation reduction a “fraud” and a “lie.”

“Well, the CBO says next year, inflation will go up or down 0.1%. That’s not much of a reduction,” Graham asserted.

“This bill has tax increases on imported oil. The taxes in the bill will be passed on to consumers at the $75,000 or below level. The subsidies for Obamacare go to people who make $300,000 and $400,000 as a family of four. It is a bunch of bs that it will reduce inflation. It is about as accurate as saying the border’s secure and the Taliban didn’t know Zawahiri was in Kabul. This is a fraud. It’s a lie. It’s going to make every problem worse,” he concluded.

