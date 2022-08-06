Graham: China Flexing Its Muscles Because Biden Administration ‘Dumb and Weak’

Saturday on FNC’s “One Nation,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) explained why he viewed Taiwan as important to the United States.

According to the South Carolina Republican Senator, Taiwan’s chip manufacturing was important to the United States and China was “flexing” with aggression toward Taiwan because President Joe Biden’s administration was “dumb and weak.”

“You know, our supply chain medically we learned during COVID was China-centric,” he said. “A lot of the pharmaceuticals are being developed in China. We needed to fight COVID. So, let’s break that. Chips — we just passed a big chips bill. Whether you make a refrigerator, television or F-35, chips — most of the chips are being made in Taiwan. Why does Taiwan matter? Ninety percent of the high-end chip manufacturing in the world is done in Taiwan.”

“The last thing you would want China to do is to take over Taiwan and have a monopoly in the 21st-century chip market,” Graham continued. “So here’s the deal: China is flexing their muscles because Biden’s administration is dumb and weak. Every time Putin threatens Ukraine, we got weak. Instead of imposing sanctions when he built up his army on the border [of Ukraine], we didn’t want to provoke him. Instead of flowing in weapons before the invasion, we didn’t want to provoke Putin.”

“What are we doing in Taiwan?” he added. “I have legislation with Bob Menedez, a Democrat, the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, to give more economic aid to Taiwan, more military assistance to Taiwan, more military and economic aid to Taiwan. And the administration, the Biden administration, is working to kill the bill.”

