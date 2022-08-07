Democracy for America CEO Simpson: ‘Overwhelmingly’ Unpopular Biden ‘Should Not Run’ — ‘Powerful’ Kamala Harris Should Be Heir Apparent

Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week,” Democracy for America CEO Yvette Simpson called on “overwhelmingly” unpopular President Joe Biden to not run for re-election so Vice President Kamala Harris could replace him.

Simpson argued that the “powerful” vice president “has to be” next in line for president and lamented that Biden had not kept his promises.

“I think that [Biden] should not run,” Simpson declared. “I mean, you know, his numbers are really low, overwhelmingly. The poll came out that Democrats don’t want him to run. I mean, when folks rallied around him to be the president, there was the expectation that he would not run again, that he would actually empower someone to run. Who that person is going to be, I don’t know.”

Host George Stephanopoulos interrupted, “You don’t say Kamala Harris is the heir apparent?”

“She should be,” Simpson replied. “I don’t know that she’s been positioned to do that. She should have been positioned powerfully and able to actually be a person that could lead, and she’s been in the back. And I think that she should be empowered to be the leader. She’s powerful. She’s young. She’s able to get the energy, but we have not seen her strong, and I don’t know why the Biden administration didn’t position her that way. It has to be her because there would be an outrage to skip over the vice president, especially the first African-American and Asian female vice president.”

She continued, “But they’ve got to do a lot of work to get her in this seat so that we can see her powerful, and that should be the work that we should be doing right now — not holding together with patches of Biden who is definitely battered, has not kept the promises that he made in bipartisanship and getting the kind of work that he said he was going to do.”

