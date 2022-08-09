Arizona Police Chief Sounds Alarm Over Fentanyl ‘Pandemic’ at Border

Joshua Caplan

Appearing Tuesday on the Fox News Channel, Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez described the fentanyl epidemic at the U.S.-Mexico border as a “pandemic.”

A partial transcript is as follows:

BILL HEMMER: Here are the numbers on fentanyl throughout America from February 2019 to 2020: 39,000 deaths, next year 61,000, and year after that, 72,758. We’re going in the wrong direction, chief.

ROY BERMUDEZ: I agree. This is turning into a pandemic. It got to the point that our overdoses increasing, even locally. Our officers are carrying NARCAN and we’ve saved quite a bit of lives using it. I’ve been in this business for 38 years and I never thought I was going to see this day that officers were going to be saving lives of people who were overdosing because of a pandemic that was so outreaching.

