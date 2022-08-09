Katyal on FBI’s Mar-a-Lago Raid: DOJ ‘Returning to Its Historical Position as a Law Enforcement Agency Above Politics’

During a Tuesday interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal weighed in on the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

According to Katyal, the raid “signifies the Justice Department is returning to its historical position as a law enforcement agency above politics.”

“[I]t means everything, quite honestly, to me,” Katyal replied when asked how important the raid of the former president’s home was amid intimidation by threats of violence and the suggestion that Trump is above the law.

“As a lawyer, the reason I show up on these shows is because I believe so much in the rule of law,” he added. “And what it signifies to me, the news yesterday, is the Justice Department is returning to its historical position as a law enforcement agency above politics, trying to do the right thing and enforce the laws when they’re violated. And, you know, the best way I could put this is the reaction by the House GOP, which tweeted yesterday night, they said, ‘If they can do this to a former president, imagine what they can do to you.’ Yeah, exactly. That’s called the rule of law. That’s the Department. That’s its job, which is to do to you and me or the president or former president what should be done.”

