Pelosi on FBI’s Mar-a-Lago Raid: ‘No Person Is Above the Law’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday sounded off about the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Pelosi admitted the raid was “a pretty serious step” by the Justice Department but emphasized that “no person is above the law,” including the President of the United States and a former president.

Host Savannah Guthrie asked, “Does it strike you as a pretty serious step for the Justice Department to take?”

“Yes, I think it does,” Pelosi replied. “I was questioning it because all I saw on my phone was that Donald Trump said that the visit took place and described it in pretty harsh terms. It would be interesting to find out exactly what the warrant was in order to have … a search warrant and for what purpose. But again, we can only speculate.”

“[W]e believe in the rule of the law,” she added. “And that’s what our country is about, and no person is above the law, not even the President of the United States, not even a former president of the United States.”

Pelosi also pushed back against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), saying the GOP planned to investigate Attorney General Merrick Garland when the party took back control of the House.

“[F]irst of all, I think the Democrats are going to win the House,” she asserted. “We’ve been prepared for it for a long time. And now, with what’s happening with Roe v. Wade, and the legislation that we are passing, I think that whatever the leader is saying is probably idle.”

