Lara Trump: Mar-a-Lago Raid ‘Solidified a Lot of Enthusiasm Behind Donald Trump’ 2024

Lara Trump said Thursday on FNC’s “The Story” that her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, FL, being raided by the FBI has “solidified a lot of enthusiasm behind” a 2024 presidential run.

Trump said, “Look at the Bidens, look at the Clintons, have a history of criminality and covering it up, and there’s absolutely nothing done to them. Why is it only the Trump family and Donald Trump that seems to continue to have these witch hunts against him? He is constantly attacked. We know that from the day he came down to escalator and said he was running for president of the United States. So it’s an overall feeling of more of the same. Sadly you get used to it at a certain point, not that anyone should. It’s really concerning this sort of thing is able to take place in America because it’s something that we expect to see in a third-world country.”

MacCallum asked, “You’re not alone in that feeling for sure. Before I let you go, any impact on his decision-making process and when he may announce that he is likely or is going to run again? What is the impact of this on that?”

Trump said, “Well, I think he knows what’s he’s going to do for America. This just solidified a lot of enthusiasm behind Donald Trump. A lot of people feel like he’s been given such a raw deal so many times. Look at the incredible things that he did when he was president of the United States. With so much scrutiny, so much incoming, with so much pressure on him, he got so many great things done. Man, do we need Donald Trump back now more than ever? This country is in a dire situation. I think they know he’s the guy that can get it done. So I think people now more than ever want Donald Trump to run for president in 2024. This just solidifies a lot of support behind him as far as I’m concerned.”

