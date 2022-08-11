WH Spox Bedingfield: ‘We Are Seeing Inflation Decrease’ — ‘Inflation Data in July Was 0.0’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield stated that “we are seeing inflation decrease” because “the inflation data in July was 0.0.”

Bedingfield said, “I would note that the inflation data in July was 0.0. So, we are seeing inflation decrease. All that being said, you’re absolutely right, those costs are costs that are impactful for families. So, the president has been focused on this. He’s been doing things like pushing to untangle our supply chains. We know that part of the reason we see inflation is because the economy around the world, not just in the United States, but around the world, is coming back from having essentially ground to a halt during the pandemic. So, he’s taken steps to untangle our supply chains, to ensure that goods can move to shelves faster, which makes them cheaper. So, he’s continued to push on this. But again, let’s not lose sight of the fact that we are on the cusp of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which is going to be the single biggest, most aggressive push against climate change that we’ve seen in decades. It represents President Biden and Congressional Democrats breaking the back of the special interests to allow Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices, which is something that people across the country have been pushing Washington to do for years.”

