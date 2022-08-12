Jayapal: GOP ‘Encourages People to Go Out and Get Arms’ and Today, We Saw Rushdie Attack

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) stated that she is extremely concerned about violent political rhetoric and Republicans “continue to talk about a frame that encourages people to go out and get arms. And even today, just attacking Salman Rushdie on stage, several politicians, both Republicans and Democrats, it is a huge problem and it is being unleashed by Donald Trump and the way in which Republicans are talking about what’s happening in this country.”

Host Joe Fryer asked, “I want to talk about the search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago this week and the rise in violent political rhetoric that has followed it. You have experienced political violence yourself. Last month, a man was charged with felony stalking for allegedly standing outside your home, yelling expletives while armed with a pistol. He has pleaded not guilty. We’re a little tight on time here, but just how worried are you right now about the rise in violent political rhetoric?”

Jayapal responded, “I am very worried about it. And everybody should be worried about it because this has been unleashed and the language we’re listening to from the Republicans is terrifying, when they continue to talk about a frame that encourages people to go out and get arms. And even today, just attacking Salman Rushdie on stage, several politicians, both Republicans and Democrats, it is a huge problem and it is being unleashed by Donald Trump and the way in which Republicans are talking about what’s happening in this country.”

